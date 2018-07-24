Nawaz Sharif not negotiating any deal, clarifies Marriyum Aurangzeb

LAHORE : Former minister of information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday termed allegations of deal on Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) surpemo Nawaz Sharif deplorable.

She was addressing a presser here in Lahore Wednesday.

“Process of hurling deal allegations at Nawaz Sharif is deplorable. Negative propaganda is being aimed at tarnishing the image of the supremo”, claimed Aurangzeb.

She termed aforementioned actions as attempts to influence elections results. Aurangzeb categorically rejected the allegations and termed them reckless.

She called on Election Commission of Pakistan to take notice of such fake news. “The news of deal are aimed at creating panic among voters of PML-N. Nawaz Sharif is facing imprisonment to restore sanctity of the vote”, Aurangzeb apprised attendants.

Aurangzeb sensed victory in elections 2018.

