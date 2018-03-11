Nawaz Sharif never used unparlimentary language: Baloch

ISLAMABAD :Minister for SAFRON Lt. Gen (Retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch has said former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had not used any unparlimentary language against political opponents. Nawaz Sharif had been facing the cases and also cooperated with Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Panama Papers issue, he said talking to a private news channel. The minister said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was using derogatory language against leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) which did not suit him as leader of political party. He said political matters should be handled in a political way. Replying to a question, he said Raza Rabbani had established himself as veteran politician, statesman and parliamentarian, who always worked for strengthening the democracy.

Orignally published by APP