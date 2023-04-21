Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz hold ‘positive’ meeting with Saudi crown prince

Nawaz Sharif, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), and Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday, according to reports.

Both parties engaged in a detailed discussion of Pakistan’s existing problems and potential solutions throughout the meeting.

The former prime minister and the crown prince had a productive meeting, according to insiders.

The PML-N’s chief organiser and three-time prime minister are currently in Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah with their family.

On April 11, the Sharif family arrived in Saudi Arabia. Nawaz Sharif is making his first trip to Saudi Arabia in six years.

According to other sources, Hussain Nawaz and his family had asked Nawaz to extend his stay in Jeddah at their home. Hussain Nawaz had originally planned to stay in the Kingdom until April 26.

Sources claim that Nawaz Sharif may also meet in Jeddah with King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, the custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

Nawaz, who is seen as being closer to the royal family, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif were reportedly invited to Saudi Arabia earlier this month by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to undertake Umrah as a show of goodwill.