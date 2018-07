Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and daughter Maryam Nawaz have been arrested after arriving in Lahore.

Nawaz and Maryam had departed from Abu Dhabi after their flight was delayed for over two hours. They had left London a day earlier.

A PML-N rally headed by party president Shehbaz Sharif is heading towards the Allama Iqbal Airport and is currently at Charing Cross.

Share on: WhatsApp