Nawaz Sharif leaves for Murree after appearance in NAB court

ISLAMABAD : Ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday has left for Murree from Islamabad after appearance in accountability court, hearing his petition to merge National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references.

In a statement, Nawaz Sharif said that he will not run away from the so-called accountability and will face all cases filed against him.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) respects law and constitution because of which, we are appearing before the courts, adding that we are confident as we haven’t done anything wrong. The former PM further thanked party members for supporting him at every point.

Before departing for Murree, Nawaz Sharif held meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders and coalition parties’ members at Punjab House.

During the meeting, key issues including country’s political situation, new delimitations and constitutional amendments were discussed. The participants also talked on the party matters and campaign regarding enhancing links with the general masses.

Earlier today, the court reserved verdict on ex-prime minister’s petition seeking merger of Avenfield properties, Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investments references until Wednesday.

Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (r) Safdar appeared before the court during which their counsel Khawaja Harris argued that all three cases are of same defence and their witnesses are also same, therefore, it is requested to club them.

The plea was abruptly opposed by NAB prosecutor after which the hearing was adjourned for a while and former PM was allowed to leave the court. NNI

