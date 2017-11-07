Nawaz Sharif leader of PML-N, party’d accept all his decisions: CM Shehbaz

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said on Tuesday that Nawaz Sharif, ousted premier of Pakistan, is the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and whatever decisions he takes in whichever situation, the party would accept it.

Chief Minister Shehbaz took up media questions following his surprise visit to Kidney And Liver Transplant Centre in Lahore today. During his media talk, the chief minister talked about the new medical facility as well as censured opposition parties.

While talking about Kidney and Liver Transplant Centre, CM Shehbaz said that the first phase of the facility would be constructed by December 25th and that the institute comprises of at least 360 beds.

He declared the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province a failure by saying that those who have called for premature General Elections 2018 have not delivered on their promises to the people of the province.

Had PML-N been in power in KP province, there would have been hospitals erected there as well, like those in Punjab, CM Shehbaz added.

Clearing questions about his relation with former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, the chief minister said that the Chakri politician is his good friend and that he would be invited to inaugurate the facility once constructed.

While talking about the scam involving multiple companies in Punjab, the chief minister said that he would let out details about the issue in coming days. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan is not appearing before courts in defamation suit after wrongly accusing him of Rs 10 billion worth of corruption.

He asserted that Khan is calling for premature elections only to see Orange Line Train remain an incomplete project.

He alleged PTI of attempting to devoid Punjab of the development that is underway on multiple fronts after leaving Khyber Pakhtunkhwa disappointed.

He also talked about the ongoing smog issues in the province and admitted that the precautionary measures that were to be taken were ignored.

The chief minister said that Mr. Niazi of NICL is among those people who are named in Paradise Leak. He further said that there are ‘many characters’ in play in Paradise Leak.

Punjab chief minister concluded his media talk by saying that the allegations against co-chairman of Pakistan People’s Party and former president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari are not mere accusations but the truth about him.

In the present situation, only PML-N is being tried in the accountability dock whereas investigations amount to accountability only if the parametres are the same for all the political parties.

Originally published by NNI