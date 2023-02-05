Nawaz Sharif joins Pakistani leaders in mourning the death of Pervez Musharraf

ISLAMABAD – Deposed prime minister and leader of ruling PML-N Nawaz Sharif has joined other leaders to mourn Pervez Musharraf, former military ruler and President who passed away after a prolonged illness.

Nawaz, who is living in self-imposed exile, took to social media to express condolences at the death of the country’s former president, who even ousted him from power in 1999 coup.

He quoted a Quranic verse which is commonly recited by Muslims on death, which translates as “Indeed, to Allah we belong and to Allah we shall return”.

Earlier in the day, Sharif’s younger brother and sitting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif too condemned Musharraf’s demise. In a social media post, he said “I offer my condolences to the family of General (retd) Pervez Musharraf. May the departed soul rest in peace.”

Condolences from leaders, celebrities, and showbiz stars have poured in following the news of the death.

 

Pakistan’s former President Pervez Musharraf passes away after prolonged illness

