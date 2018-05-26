Nawaz Sharif is playing a double game, did in the past and doing same now, said Asif Zardari

ISLAMABAD (Pakistan Observer): Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman and former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari on Friday said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif playing the “double game”, he did the same thing in past and still repeating the same with PPP.

Asif Zardari was questioned about the Nawaz Sharif’s loyalties towards the country while addressing a press conference on Friday.

Zardari said Nawaz Sharif should make it clear whether he is with Pakistan, adding that PML-N supremo is playing a double game.

“Our party leaders are facing trial and imprisoned, we are with Pakistan and not with the establishment,” Zardari clarified and asked Nawaz Sharif to clarify whether he was with Pakistan or some other alien powers.

Talking about the caretaker prime minister, PPP leader said we have not recommended name of any retired judge for the caretaker PM, adding that his party had suggested a name of businessman and a former foreign secretary.

About the merger of FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Asif Zardari said it was a dream of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and his daughter Benazir Bhutto.

Zardari added, whatever is happing with Marium Nawaz, he feels sorry because her father is responsible for that and asked Nawaz Sharif that did he forget the time when the daughter of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and his wife Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was facing the court trials.

On Wednesday, the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said Zardari had approached him and suggested legitimising Gen (retd) Pervez Musharaf’s ‘second martial law’ (the November 3 emergency) in an attempt to reach a compromise.