Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and his daughter Maryam Nawaz attended six meetings on Sunday in Dubai amid reports of the former premier’s return to Pakistan.

According to the PML-N sources, one of the meetings was with leading businessmen while a huddle also discussed Nawaz’s return to Pakistan as he will be returning to the country in the near future.

The three-time prime minister and Maryam — who is also the party’s senior vice-president and chief organiser — met members of the Dubai Royal family after reaching the Middle Eastern country.

Nawaz reached Dubai from London on Saturday afternoon while Maryam arrived with her son Junaid Safdar and other members of the family at the same time from Lahore. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif remains in London and will be returning to Pakistan shortly.

The former premier is staying at the Emirates Hill residence of Ishaq Dar’s son and Sharif’s son-in-law Ali Dar who is married to Asma Sharif, the younger sister of Maryam. Video obtained by Geo News showed Nawaz and Maryam leaving Ali Dar’s residence in an entourage of cars, with the protocol from the Dubai authorities. The PML-N supremo travelled from London with Hussain Nawaz, Asma and Dr Adnan Khan. Nawaz was received at the airport by the Dubai government protocol and his security protocol has been arranged by the government authorities.