Nawaz Sharif has been ousted from politics, says Bilawal

MULTAN : Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari remarked on Monday that the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been ousted from the country’s politics.

While speaking to media in Multan, he remarked that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has been dissolved.

Lashing out at Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal said that Nawaz made history by being elected as PM thrice, however, he did nothing for the people in all three tenures.

The people do not care who was ousted when, the people just want a solution to their issues, Bilawal said.

“The public should be able to differentiate between who is genuine and who is disingenuous. Some people have changed their stance before elections, while they are some whose stance has remained the same,” he added.

Over his remarks pertaining to making a separate province in South Punjab, the PPP chairperson said that PPP has always worked in South Punjab. “We spoke about making separate province in South Punjab to end deprivation here.”

Responding to Supreme Court’s suo motu notice of delay in the provision to justice to Model Town victims, he said: “We have been raising the Model Town issue for a while now. We hope that justice is dispensed to the victims.”

The PPP chief is also expected address a workers’ convention later today. Bilawal and PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari are expected to meet traders later in the day.

Orignally published by INP