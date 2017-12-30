Nawaz Sharif giving sleepless nights to opponents: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE : While lashing out at the opposition parties, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said that her father’s growing popularity is giving sleepless nights to the opponents.

Addressing a gathering in NA-120 constituency of Lahore, Maryam said that opponents’ press conferences remain incomplete without taking Mian Sahab’s name.

She claimed that Nawaz Sharif has fulfilled all promises including those related to CPEC, power outages and economical growth.

Political opponents hide behind religion, sit-ins, NAB and unconstitutional practices, she added.

Maryam slams NAB probe

About the ongoing investigation in corruption references against the Sharif family, the ex-PM’s daughter slammed investigation of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), explaining that the witnesses couldn’t even convey what they witnessed and revealed that there is no irregularity in the bank accounts of both Nawaz Sharif and herself.

The daughter of ex-premier claimed that the witnesses are handed over documents which they are unaware of, adding that they don’t even know what is written in their statements against the Sharif family.

She claimed that the cases of Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan were treated differently in the Supreme Court.

In her concluding remarks, she said that her father will win the 2018 general elections.

“Pakistan will once again continue the journey of growth after Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification,” Maryam vowed.

Orignally published by NNI