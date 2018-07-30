Nawaz Sharif given insulin to control sugar level

ISLAMABAD : Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was given insulin at Islamabad’s PIMS Hospital on Monday to control his rising sugar level.

Doctors say that his blood pressure has slightly improved. They gave him insulin as his sugar level was higher than normal.

The three-time premier has been in jail since July 13 when he and his daughter, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, returned to Pakistan from London.

The two have been serving their sentence in the Avenfield corruption case in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

On Sunday, Nawaz was moved to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital Islamabad after blood-clotting was reported in the jail. Maryam met him before he left the jail for the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad administration has declared premises of Private Ward of Cardiac Center at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Islamabad sub-jail for Nawaz Sharif with immediate effect till further orders.

A notification to this effect was issued by the office of Chief Commissioner Islamabad Monday.

