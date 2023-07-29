Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and his family arrived in Italy from Dubai on Friday. Nawaz Sharif is also likely to visit Switzerland and Germany after completing his visit to Italy.

The former prime minister will return to London after completing a seven-day tour of Europe. Earlier this month, it was reported that the PML-N and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) reached consensus over the matters of caretaker setup and electoral reforms.

Sources divulged that during the meeting in Dubai, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari discussed holding elections. The meeting between Nawaz and Zardari was a continuation of the charter of democracy. Sources said the formula had been chosen for the caretaker setups in Sindh, Balochistan and the centre.