Nawaz Sharif, family failed to prove income sources: NAB prosecutor

ISLAMABAD : Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz, sons Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz could not provide proves of their income sources, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar said on Wednesday.

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir resumed the hearing of the Avenfield reference against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family.

As the case entered into final phase, Sardar Muzaffar said in his concluding arguments that Maryam Nawaz hid the reality, Captain Safdar signed trust deed as witness, they own London flats since 1993 but they tried to deceive investigation agency.

NAB prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar said that letter of Qatari prince had been proven wrong as it was revealed that Maryam Nawaz was beneficial owner and Nawaz Sharif possessed London flats since 1990.

NAB prosecutor read Hussain Nawaz’s statement in which he told that ex-premier’s son went to London for studies and stayed at hostel for a whole year while he started living in the flats since 1993. Hussain Nawaz had been paying all ground rent and utility bills, he added.

According to the statement of Hussain Nawaz, since 1994, Hassan Nawaz was the resident of the flats. Hassan Nawaz had also told that he was shifted to London in 1994 right after his intermediate.

Sardar Muzaffar said that Nawaz Sharif is real owner of Gulf Steel Mills, he started investment of 12 million with Qatari royal family and held the shares as there were no details of any other shareholder.

He concluded that the name of beneficial owner was not shown under earlier laws but now it is possible. The letter of Samba Bank and new laws that show beneficial owner’s name evidently proved that Sharifs are real owners of these flats.