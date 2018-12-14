Nawaz Sharif faces another JIT

Pakpatan land case

Islamabad

The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan on Thursday directed to constitute a JIT to probe into a case with regard to Pakpattan shrine’s land transfer case against former Prime Minister.

Director General (DG) National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) Khaliq Dad Lak will head the JIT and all the team members were directed to appear before the court on December 27with investigation reports. A three member bench of the Supreme Court (SC) led by CJP Saqib Nisar heard the Pakpattan land case.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif s lawyer appeared before the court on his behalf.

“If Nawaz Sharif had not signed the summary, then someone had committed forgery. Nawaz Sharif has remained premier of the country thrice.—NNI

