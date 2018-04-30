Nawaz Sharif encouraged to fight with establishment: Asif Zardari

LAHORE : Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari on Monday criticized Nawaz Sharif in a meeting with party leaders.

The former president said that Nawaz had encouraged him to fight the establishment but he shook hands with them.

He added, “Nawaz will suffer now, I will not join hands with him anymore.”

“We used to think that Nawaz was very innocent, but he is far more cunning and opportunistic than we thought,” Zardari said, as per sources.

“Nawaz has sold us out on every occasion and we were duped by him at all times. I wanted to maintain social relations with Nawaz but he took advantage of my goodwill.”Asif Zardari said we supported Nawaz Sharif, when govt filed treason case against Pervez Musharraf, NS assured not to let Musharraf go abroad, but later he allowed him to flee away, Zardari added.

Commenting upon his ‘brick for brick’ speech, Zardari said he made the statement after being duped by Nawaz. In a heated speech on June 16, 2015, Zardari had warned the establishment not to overstep its mandate. “Don’t disturb us or we will also respond to a brick with a brick,” he had said, adding “there is a limit to everything. Do not interfere in matters where you have no authority.”

Zardari explained that Nawaz took advantage of the statement and tried to set the record straight with former army chief General Raheel Sharif.

Nawaz also ordered organisations such as National Accountability Bureau among others to take action in Sindh, Zardari claimed.

Orignally published by INP