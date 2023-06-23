LAHORE – Former Prime Minister and PML(N) Supremo Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is expected to return to Pakistan in July next month, sources within PML(N) confirmed on Friday.

Well-informed sources claimed that before Sharif’s return to his homeland, all necessary arrangements would be finalized for his trip to the Gulf States. It is planned that Nawaz Sharif will first travel from London to Dubai and then proceed to Pakistan.

It is also being assumed that Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif will visit Saudi Arabia. Instead of spending Edi ul Adha in London, Nawaz Shrif is expected to celebrate this occasion either in Dubai or Saudi Arabia. Previous reports have indicated that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif would travel to London to meet his brother Nawaz Sharif.

Sources are of the view that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif will visit London after his visit to France where he is scheduled to stay for three days. During his visit, he intends to hold meetings with PML(N) leader and former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to discuss matters related to the upcoming general elections.