Nawaz Sharif directs PM Abbasi to control over load-shedding

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday met with the former Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif, important issues came under discussion.

According to the sources, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi informed Nawaz Sharif about the consultation he had with the opposition leader for the caretaker prime minister.

Nawaz Sharif directed Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to take necessary steps to control over loadshedding.

It may be recalled that the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif met former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at his residence.

Sources said Nawaz had convened a high-level party meeting discussed the ongoing political situation in the country. Caretaker setup and upcoming general elections were also discussed in the meeting.

The three leaders discussed political affairs of the country as well as the party’s strategy with regards to the upcoming elections, said sources.

Shehbaz assumed the presidency of the party earlier this year following the Supreme Court’s ruling which barred Nawaz from holding a party office owing to his disqualification from Parliament last year.

Sources said that Hamza Shehbaz, Maryam Nawaz, Pervaiz Rashid and other leaders were also present in the meeting. Nawaz has been complaining of ‘pre-poll rigging’ in the form of corruption allegations and investigations against himself and party members ahead of the upcoming general elections.

Nawaz, his daughter and son-in-law have been facing a total of three corruption cases in the accountability court of Islamabad since his ouster in July last year.

Orignally published by INP