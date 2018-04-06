Nawaz Sharif demands level playing field

ISLAMABAD : Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday demanded Chief Justice to take suo motu notice of toppling of Balochistan government and the recently held Senate election.

He was speaking to reporters outside the accountability court which has been hearing corruption references against him.

He said he agrees with what Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar said on Thursday, alluding to the Supreme Court chief justice’s remarks that there was no room in the constitution for delay in the general election.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supreme leader said all the parties should be given level playing field.

He said it is not level playing field when he is punished for not taking salary from his son while at the same time Imran Khan is spared despite his confessions of wrongdoing.

“Pakistan couldn’t be run like that,” he said. The ousted prime minister said why there was no suo motu action over no-confidence motion in Balochistan and election of Senate chairman.

“You can’t tie hands of one party and give the other free hand. If free and fair election is to be held, then it shouldn’t be happening,” he said.

He reiterated his pledge to give a “call” to his supporters whether he is punished or cleared of charges.

The former prime minister said he wants an open trial which should be broadcast live so that people could know what is happening in the case against him.

Criticizing NAB law, he said it was introduced by Pervez Musharraf to single him out and now it was being used against his loyalists.

He also mentioned NAB’s decision to open an inquiry against PMLN leader Ameer Muqam, saying that anti-corruption watchdog’s actions would undermine the election.

He said the law should be abolished till the election is held. He, however, said he could still be tried under this law as an exception.

Orignally published by INP