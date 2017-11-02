Nawaz Sharif chairs key meeting of PML-N in Punjab House

ISLAMABAD : Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has on Thursday chaired an important consultative meeting of the party leadership in Punjab House.

Sources said that during the meeting, Nawaz Sharif said that they were not confronting but they were being confronted. It is time to make real decisions now, he said.

The former PM went to say that everyone will have to abide by the decisions of the party, adding that no dictation will be accepted regarding minus one or two.

Later, talking to media, Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has great respect for the country’s judicial system and he will appear before the court tomorrow .

He said that ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has always respected the state institutions and courts, adding that Nawaz Sharif will face the case despite illness of his wife.

Tariq Chaudhry said that some internal and external elements are hatching conspiracies against Ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family.

Originally published by INP