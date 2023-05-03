Nawaz Sharif calls for action against former CJP Saqib Nisar

London: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has called for action to be taken against the former chief justice of Pakistan, Saqib Nisar, citing allegations of his violation of the constitution and the law.

The demand has come afresh in the line of the tussle of words the ruling alliance — the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) — has been engaged in with the higher judiciary in the recent time over their alleged transgressions.

During a media talk outside his house in London, Nawaz Sharif said, “Action should be taken against Saqib Nisar. He violated the law and the Constitution. Others who do the same go to jail.”

ثاقب نثار کے خلاف بالکل کاروائی ہونی چاہیے انہوں نے آئین و قانون کی خلاف ورزی کی ہے.دوسرے جو لوگ بھی آئین و قانون توڑتے ہیں وہ سیدھے جیلوں میں جاتے ہیں.کل شوکت عزیز صدیقی صاحب نے ثاقب نثار کا نام لیا ہے ثاقب نثار صاحب کس کس چیز کا دفاع کریں گے انہوں نے لوگوں کے ساتھ اور ملک کے… pic.twitter.com/ofWoRakvh4 — PMLN (@pmln_org) May 2, 2023

Nawaz Sharif’s statement came after a recent interview went on air of a former judge, Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, who claimed Nisar was part of a group of judiciary acting against the spirit of democracy.

“Shaukat Siddiqui, who came on TV yesterday, took Saqib Nisar’s name. How much more can he [Nisar] defend? He has committed crimes against the nation which are unforgivable.”

In the last few months, Nawaz Sharif has made repeated demands to hold the judiciary, as well as former generals, accountable, and criticised the judiciary’s historic role in alleged political engineering.

Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of Nawaz Sharif, has already levelled several blistering accusations against the former chief justice, claiming that he helped Imran Khan, her bitter rival, obtain power.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif — the younger brother of Nawaz Sharif — also charged ex-CJP Nisar with sabotaging PML-N-initiated development initiatives last month.