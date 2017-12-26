Nawaz Sharif bungled Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD : Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid said it was Pakistan Army that unmasked Indian face by arresting Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav; but, Ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif weakened the case.

It was Nawaz Sharif that botched up the case of Indian spy; instead, he should have fought this case like he did with his own case, Sheikh Rashid was of the view.

He said, “The two brothers (Sharifs) have started a Ram-Sham film with one brother taking side with the judiciary and the other firing broadside.”

Shehbaz Sharif has been wittingly accorded relief in Hudabiyia case, he said adding however, “I will again take this case to the court.”

Orignally published by NNI