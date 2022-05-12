Nawaz Sharif briefed on Pakistan’s economic, constitutional, administrative crises

London: PMLN supreme leader and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, on Wednesday, was briefed on the “serious economic, constitutional and administrative crises” of Pakistan faced by the current government. The top leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz huddled together in London, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who visited his brother and the former three-time Prime Minister.

A statement was issued by Information Minister Marryium Aurangzeb, who was also present at the meeting, on Twitter.

In a thread of tweets, the information minister said that during the “first important consultative meeting” of the party leadership, Nawaz Sharif was brief on the serious economic, constitutional and administrative crises inherited by the present government.

“The government team briefed Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on the current economic realities,” the statement said.

Enlightening Nawaz Sharif on fuel prices, Maryyium said that the prices remained unchanged “to save the people from the additional burden of inflation.”

During the meeting, an in-depth analysis was made of the steps taken since the government came into power.

“The meeting considered various recommendations regarding relief of the people from inflation, load shedding and provision of relief. The government team [also] presented its views on future measures in the light of economic realities.”

Moreover, the meeting also evaluated the overall political situation in the country. It reviewed the unconstitutional measures taken since April 3 and agreed that the unconstitutional elements should be dealt with per the constitution and law. Various proposals, the statement said, for decisive action against unconstitutional elements were discussed during the crucial meeting.

