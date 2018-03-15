Nawaz Sharif announces to change judicial system

ISLAMABAD: Ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday has declared delay in justice as country’s biggest issue and announced to change this tradition.

Informally talking to media outside accountability court, Nawaz Sharif said that his case is of rare kind in which there is no corruption charge. He said that amendments are required in prevailing judicial system.

Have learnt a lot from bad and good experiences, he added.

Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (r) Safdar appeared in court during which, former head of the Panama case Joint Investigation Team (JIT) Wajid Zia recorded his statement.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif rhetorically asked over Senate chairman polls that which was the force that made opposition parties namely Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) bow down to its wishes.

He said that the party’s manifesto would now have words that call for elements to respect the vote of people. He said that it was a challenge for the government of PML-N to manage the affairs when it came to power in 2013.

While talking further about Senate chairman polls that Sadiq Sanjrani, a joint opposition-backed candidate won on Monday, Nawaz said that PML-N won despite defeat and the opposition was beaten despite victory.

Former president of PML-N said that the federal government worked day and night to overcome energy crisis and ended power outages across the country.

Orignally published by NNI