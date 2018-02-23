Nawaz Sharif should acceptcourt’s verdicts, says Khurshid Shah

SUKKUR : Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Khurshid Shah on Friday urged the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to accept the verdicts of court.

Speaking to media in Sukkur, Shah said that Sharif has to respect the institutions and verdicts of courts as he has always stressed upon it in the past.

The opposition leader suggested that foreign investment is not heading towards Pakistan due to instability in the country.

“The economic condition in Pakistan will not improve unless and until stability does not prevail in the country,” said Shah.

