Nawaz, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi summoned over treason petition

LAHORE : A three-member full bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday summoned former prime ministers’ Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on July 29 on a petition seeking registration of treason case against them.

A three-member full bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) headed by Justice Mazahir Alil Akbar Naqvi released the written order.

The court while summoning Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on July 29 ordered both the parties to clear their position after appearing before the court.

The petition was filed by Advocate Azhar Siddique. saying that Nawaz Sharif interview falls in the ambit of treason, while Shahid Khaqan Abbasi told Nawaz Sharif the proceedings of a very important meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC).

The petitioner prayed the court to take action against the former premiers.

The petitioner had taken the plea that the controversial statement of Nawaz Sharif had caused damage to national integrity.