Nawaz, Shahbaz meet Saudi Crown Prince

Riyadh

Former premier Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif held one and a half hours-long meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman late last night, Sharif family spokesman confirmed.

Nawaz then left for Madinah in a special plane provided by the Saudi Crown Prince and visited Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH) before leaving for Jeddah. From Jeddah he proceeded to Makkah and performed Umrah.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief is expected to fly back to Islamabad today after performing Umrah.—INP