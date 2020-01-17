Nawaz, Shahbaz exempted to appear in high profile cases

Amraiz Khan

Lahore

Accountability court on Friday exempted Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif to appear in person in the high profile cases against them. The exemption came after Nawaz Sharif’s medical report was submitted by his counsel Amjad Pervez, in the court in the Chaudhry sugar mills case.

Former Prime Minister’s counsel informed the court that his client was facing severe health issues like heart, blood pressure and platelets issue.

The court also extended judicial remand of Yousaf Abbas for 14 days in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. In the same way the court also extended judicial remand of Hamza Shahbaz by 14 days in the Ramzan Sugar Mill case.