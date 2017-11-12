Nawaz, Shahbaz discuss political situation, NAB cases

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief Nawaz Sharif held a meeting with his brother and senior party leader Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday at the former’s residence in Jati Umra. According to reports, the two discussed the country’s political situation and deliberated over ways to strengthen mass contact campaign in a two-hour long meeting. The report said they also exchanged views on delimitation of constituencies and amendment in the constitution and mass people contact campaign.

The two held a one-on-meeting last on October 4, in which Shahbaz urged the party president to avoid confrontation with institutions, sources close to both leaders said.

The party has held a number of high-level meetings in Lahore and London after Nawaz’s disqualification in the Panama Papers case. Reports said during the meeting, they discussed different issues especially Hudaibia Paper case, NAB cases against Sharif family and overall political situation of the country.

Sources said that the two leaders also discussed party affairs and its strategy for next general elections. It was reportedly decided to activate the party at grass root level and fill in the facant posts in the four provinces.