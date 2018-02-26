Nawaz, Shahbaz discuss NAB crackdown in Punjab

Imran is the ‘captain of liars’, claims CM

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif met at Punjab chief minister’s residence to discuss the ongoing National Accountability Bureau crackdown against public servants in Punjab on Sunday.

The two leaders discussed future action to be taken by the party as well as the upcoming Senate elections. Moreover, they engaged in discourse over making a decision over the new party head after Nawaz has been declared unfit by the country’s top court.

Discussion on the current NAB action against public servants was also touched upon during the meeting. The meeting comes in the wake of a court in Lahore handed over the chief executive officer of a private construction company to the NAB on a one-day physical remand.

Shahid Shafiq is accused of being involved in a controversial real estate deal, in collusion with high-ranking officials from the Lahore Development Authority, which is reportedly worth Rs14 billion.

The anti-corruption watchdog had earlier arrested Ashiyana Housing Scheme contractor Shahid Shafiq, who is a partner in the construction company Bismillah Engineering, based on the testimony of former director general LDA Ahad Khan Cheema.

Imran is the ‘captain of liars’, claims CM Shehbaz

Meawhile, in a statement, Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif labelled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan on Sunday as the “captain of liars.

The Pakistan Muslim League–N leader claimed that the ruling party always served the public. “Our tenures are associated with public service,” he said.

He further claimed that Imran’s government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa performed “very badly” in the last 4.5 years. Taking a jibe at the former cricketer, he said that the PTI chief has made a record number of u-turns.