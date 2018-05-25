Nawaz sends Rs1b notice to NAB chief for defamatory press release

Islamabad

Ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday sent legal notice to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal for alleging him of transferring $4.9bn to India.

According to the notice, former PM has termed NAB chief’s accusations as rigging before elections and demanded him to publish his apology in English and Urdu newspapers within 14 days. He also warned him of legal proceedings if he won’t apologize.

The notice further stated that Nawaz Sharif was maligned during a press conference on May 9 despite clarification from World Bank and State Bank on May 8.

World Bank stated that neither name of any person nor statement related to money laundering was mentioned in the report, it added.

The notice also wrote that its dishonesty to say such remarks without confirming from credible sources.

Advocate in Supreme Court (SC) Barrister Munawwar Dogal sent the notice to NAB chief on the behalf of Nawaz Sharif.

It is to be mentioned here that NAB had served Nawaz Sharif legal notice to explain the alleged transfer of $4.9bn to Indian exchequer, revealing that there was a marked increase in the foreign exchange reserves of India after the transfer.

Afterwards, former PM asked NAB chief to present evidence in the money laundering allegations against him in 24 hours or tender resignation. He asserted that Iqbal has made the former premier’s character assassination

“I have pointed towards the biased attitude of NAB several times. Chairman NAB’s press release confirmed my statements. The report of World Bank was made foundation of the case while distorting the facts,” he asserted.—INP