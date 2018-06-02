Nawaz sees record voter turnout in 2018 elections

Some people still bent on having elections delayed

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Friday that some individuals continued to aspire for the forthcoming general elections to be delayed.

The Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo made the remarks while speaking to journalist at an Islamabad accountability court. Sharif said such elements could strive all they wanted in vain as he predicted a record voter turnout.

Commencing his media interaction by journalists if elections were being postponed, a beaming Sharif said his remarks were aimed at those striving to impede the timely conduct of elections.

Hours after the PML-N-led government completed its tenure, all ‘extra’ security provided to the former premier stood withdrawn. Sharif noted the diminished protocol as he made his way to court. Conspicuously was the absence of a vehicle equipped with jamming equipment from the motorcade. Nawaz Sharif decried those still trying to delay the elections, saying that this is going to be a big event for people have risen up.

PML-N leader said that ups and downs are a part of life and everyone should stay happy and grateful for Allah’s blessings.