Nawaz seeking to destroy state institutions to save his billions: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehrik e Insaaf Chief Imran Khan Wednesday strongly criticised Nawaz Sharif saying that he was attacking and seeking to destroy state institutions simply to try and save his billions in loot plundered from nation.

In a series of tweets Wednesday, after rejection of his plea by the Accountability court for clubbing three references against him, Imran said that Nawaz Sharif should be ashamed of himself for openly attacking SC judges simply because they exposed his ill-gotten money and corruption.

About the detailed judgement of the Supreme Court on Tuesday, the PTI chief said in this detailed judgement, Nawaz now has a definitive answer to his constant cry of “mujhe kyun nikala.”

Originally published by INP