Nawaz says he ‘shares blood relation’ with Kashmiris

MUZAFFARABAD : Former premier Nawaz Sharif has asserted on Tuesday in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day today that he shares a blood relation with the people of Kashmir.

The disqualified premier addressed a rally in Azad Kashmir today and in his speech he said that no one can harm Kashmiris and that no verdict can damage his relation with his brothers and sisters of Kashmir.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief said that the people of Kashmir should not think of themselves as lonely and that his heart beats for Kashmir as much as it beats for the people of Pakistan. He said that the pain and sufferings of the people of Occupied Kashmir are the pain and sufferings of Pakistan.

Nawaz said that bodies of victims of Indian brutality in the occupied valley are wrapped in the flag of Pakistan. PML-N president asserted that the party would raise Kashmir issue on every platform possible like he has done during his tenure.

While talking about his 2017 ouster on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, Nawaz claimed that the people would have employment opportunities and a roof over their heads if he was not subjected to such decisions in his political career.

He announced that a motorway project was approved connecting Muzaffarad and Mirpur and that a network of roads would also be laid in Azad Kashmir.

He vowed to reach far flung areas of Azad Kashmir and launch development projects.

