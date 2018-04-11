Nawaz says people of South Punjab are with PML-N

Shahbaz supports demand for new province

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Quaid, Mohammad Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday said that those who worked for the country are being dragged to the courts, while those who never followed the law are touring up and down the country.

Talking to media persons outside the NAB court, he said whatever decision may be, but it should fulfill the requirement of justice. Talking about the upcoming elections, Nawaz Sharif said that they will give tickets to the new comers in upcoming general elections 2018.

Talking about Monday’s defection of eight party lawmakers from South Punjab as part of campaign for a separate province, he alleged that something probably ‘descended’ on those who left the party.

“They were never part of the party,” he said, adding, “Their background is also not from the PML-N”. “These people are those who did not vote for me for party president, he added.

Moreover, Nawaz claimed that Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has undertaken record development in South Punjab and termed the recent Lodhran by poll win of the party as an expression of public satisfaction with the government.

Talking about the recent by-polls of Lodhran, Nawaz Sharif said that a new candidate won the seat from the ticket of the PML-N, which is proof that, masses are supporting PML-N, he added.

Taking on PTI, Chief Imran Khan, the former prime minister said presence of Imran Khan in politics is not a good sign.

Nawaz Sharif said matter of missing persons is big issue of Pakistan, it’s a big crime. The affected families of the missing persons cannot remain in peace.

In Lahore Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said Tuesday that the PML-N was committed to the demand for a separate province in South Punjab. He recalled that “the PML-N had got approved resolutions from the Punjab assembly for setting up of southern Punjab province and restoration of defunct province Bahawalpur. We are committed to the demand of creation of new provinces,” He was talking to the PML-N parliamentarians belonging to Southern Punjab.

Shahbaz maintained that no other party had dared to get approved resolutions for the demand of creation of southern Punjab and Bahawalpur provinces. He said that people of southern Punjab were fully served by the provincial government along with their elected representatives during the worst floods of 2010.

The PML-N legislators from South Punjab reposed their confidence over the leadership of Shahbaz Sharif. Shahbaz said that the PML-N government has provided resources worth billions of rupees for the progress and prosperity of southern Punjab.

The CM said that he has always been standing with the people of southern Punjab and disclosed that Fort Munro is being developed as a tourist spot by the government.

Those who called on Chief Minister included Federal Minister Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Minister of State Abdul Rehman Kanjo, Member National Assembly Sardar Amjad Farooq Khan Khosa, Malik Sultan Mehmood Hunjra, Sardar Ashique Hussain Gopang, Member Provincial Assembly Zeshan Gurmani and former MNA Saddique Khan Baloch Provincial Minister Rana Mashhood Ahmad and Special Assistant to CM Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan were also present on the occasion.