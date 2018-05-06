Nawaz says ‘Ladla’ and Zardari are not his competitors

MANSEHRA : Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Sunday said that he is not competing against the ladla and Asif Ali Zardari.

Addressing a public meeting at Mansehra, Nawaz Sharif took shots at PTI chief Imran Khan and former president Asif Ali Zardari. He said that had Khyber Pakhtunkhwa been governed by Shehbaz Sharif, the entire landscape of the province would have changed. He was confident that both Imran Khan and Asif Ali Zardari will suffer defeat in the upcoming general elections.

“In Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the old Pakistan is visible,” he said and added “In Punjab you can see the Naya Pakistan.”

Nawaz Sharif said that Imran Khan had accused him of corruption and nepotism during the past four years. He said that the cricketer-turned-politician had failed in developing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The former prime minister said that Pakistanis had rejected Imran Khan and in the upcoming general election, PML-N would get even more votes than it did the last time.

“This time around, PML-N will get even more votes from the people than it did in 2013,” he claimed. “People will reject Zardari and Imran Khan.”

“Giving respect to sanctity of vote means giving respect to Pakistan and youths,” he said, adding that he would build a nawa Khyber Pakhtunkhwa if he was voted to power after the 2018 polls.

“Make a promise that the next 70 years will be different from we had experienced in the past.” “If the vote was given respect in 2018 election, a new Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would emerge.”

The PML-N leader said that naya Pakistan can be seen in Lahore and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “We will launch a new housing project for homeless people. God willing, the railway network will be extended to Mansehra,” he announced.

Nawaz said that he was sent home by the judiciary for not receiving salary from his son. He said that even Imran Khan had described the verdict as a weak one. The former prime minister said that this decision would have to be reversed in the assembly. “To turn this decision around PML-N will require your votes,” he said to the public.

Nawaz said that in a few months’ time, the motorway would be extended up to Abbottabad. He said that the government was trying to extend it all the way to Mansehra.

The former prime minister said that during the PPP era, those who went for the hajj pilgrimage were looted.

Orignally published by NNI