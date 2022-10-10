Nawaz says judiciary ‘wasted 5 precious years of my life’

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-N quaid Nawaz Sharif on Sunday criticised the judiciary for his disqualification under Article 62(1)(f) and then terming it ‘draconian law’.

While addressing a press conference here, Nawaz Sharif said, “I was disqualified under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution and now they are calling it a draconian law. The national economy collapsed to take revenge on me. ‘Absolutely not’ was said when $5 million was presented in a plate.”

The PML-N Quaid said that they returned to Pakistan despite difficulties after facing court sentences. “Maryam had been arrested before me and five precious years of my life were wasted. I want to ask a question why we faced dozens of hearings in a fake case.” Nawaz Sharif criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan saying that he promised to commit suicide instead of seeking loans from the International Monetary Fund and now the nation was waiting for the fulfilment of his promise. “All of his wrongdoings are being exposed before the nation,” he added.

He said that Pakistan was achieving prosperity goals and going to become an economic power after becoming a nuclear state. “We ended the menace of loadshedding and terrorism in the country and we gave our services in all sectors,” added Sharif.

On October 4, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial had remarked that Article 62(1f) of the constitution is a ‘draconian law’.

These remarks were given by the CJP while hearing PTI leader Faisal Vawda’s appeal against his disqualification. PTI leader’s lawyer in his arguments before a three-member bench of the Supreme Court said Faisal Vawda contested the election in 2018 and plea seeking his disqualification was filed after two years. IHC’s judgment clearly states that Faisal Vawda has accepted his dual nationality, he added.

To this, the CJP remarked the Election Commission of Pakistan has the right to investigate the statement on oath.