Nawaz says decisions against him are in anger, revenge

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif ex-party head on Thursday said that decisions against him are being announced in anger, revenge and are person specific.

Talking to media outside the accountability court, Nawaz Sharif said all the verdicts revolve around him, adding that the opposition is now trying hard to disqualify him for lifetime.

Responding to the Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict of ousting him from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) presidency, Sharif said, “Take my name as well if there is any such clause in the Constitution.”

Nawaz Sharif, who was disqualified as the head of his party by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, said that the recent decisions of the apex court are “person-specific”.

Nawaz said yesterday’s decision was not an unexpected one for him.

“You know they first paralysed the executive and snatched its authority,” he said, adding that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the same thing in Parliament recently.

“First the government was paralysed and now with yesterday’s decision, they’ve snatched the powers of the parliament” said the three-time premier.

Narrating how his premiership was snatched in the Panama Papers verdict last year and how his PML-N presidency was snatched yesterday, Nawaz said: “Now it’s just me. You can take me too by finding something in the Constitution that can take away my name, Mohammad Nawaz Sharif”.

He reiterated that the Elections Act 2017 is not person-specific as former prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto drafted the law after which a martial law administrator struck it down.

“In 2014, all the political parties were behind the making of this law. How can it be person specific,” he wondered, adding that the Supreme Court’s decisions, however, are “Nawaz Sharif and person-specific”.

Nawaz said further that these decisions are based on spite and part of a victimisation process.

Taking a jibe at the ‘questionable’ reasons for his disqualification, Nawaz said they can use the Black’s Law Dictionary, which was used in the Panama case judgment, to find something to take what’s left.

He claimed that there is no law in Pakistan which would have declared illegal a receivable income, referring to the reasons for his disqualification last year. “The reasoning of yesterday’s decision is the same as the Iqama “ he claimed, adding that “they now want to disqualify me for life.”

He said perhaps they would disqualify him for life. A large number of PML-N leaders and workers reached the Punjab House after the return of Mian Nawaz Sharif from the Accountability court. Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz went on the roof of Punjab house and responded to the slogan raising charged crowd by waving their hands.