Nawaz, Saudi crown prince discuss issues faced by Pakistan

Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on Friday discussed the matters related to crises being suffered by Pakistan with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Confirming the development, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb revealed on Twitter that the crises being suffered by Pakistan and the solutions to them came under discussion during the meeting in detail.

“The leaders discussed further improving Saudi-Pak brotherly relations and solutions to the issues Pakistan is facing. Nawaz Sharif expressed his good wishes for the Saudi leadership,” she added.

There was no official mention from the Saudi side about the meeting and the PML-N did not share any photographs of it.

However, the party’s official Twitter account shared the same statement as posted by Aurangzeb.

PML-N Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz was also present during the meeting.

According to sources, the meeting between the former prime minister and the crown prince was “positive”.

The three-time prime minister and PML-N’s chief organiser are currently in Saudi Arabia as they performed Umrah along with their other family members.