Nawaz ruled out as PCB announces updated Test squad for Australia series

Sarfaraz, Naseem added to reserve players list

All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been ruled out of the Pakistan-Australia Test series as the cricket board (PCB) Wednesday announced an updated squad.

The much-awaited Test series against Australia will commence on March 4 in Rawalpindi. This will be the first time an Aussie squad will visit Paki-stan in 24 years.

Nawaz has been ruled out of the series because of a foot injury and he will not be replaced, while Naseem Shah and Sarfaraz Ahmed have now been added as traveling reserves, a statement from the PCB said.

However, Shah and Sarfaraz will only be con-sidered for selection if there is an injury, the PCB said.—APP