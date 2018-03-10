Nawaz for revolt against 70 years’ old policies

Upcoming election will be a referendum

Our Correspondent

Bahawalpur

Former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has emphasized the need to change policies prevailing for the last several years in the country, adding that he would introduce new policies to ensure provision of justice to masses.

He was addressing a public gathering of PML-N here on Friday evening. He said that due to wrong policies, several setbacks were reported during last 70 years. He said, “We would have to change the history by introducing new and dynamic policies.

“Several wrong policies were made during last 70 years that damaged the system,” he said, adding that however, now, steps should be taken to change the old policies. “I raise my voice against old and wrong policies,” he said.

Nawaz Sharif said that the upcoming general elections would be a referendum in which the voice of the people will be heard loud and clear. Addressing the rally at Bahawalpur, Nawaz said that he loved the city from the bottom of the heart.

Sharif spoke about the major problems that Pakistan faced when he took the reins of the country and claimed that PML-N had ended terrorism as well as the loadshedding crisis. Nawaz hit out at rival political parties PPP and PTI, asking participants of the rally whether either had created any motorways in the country or not.

“Have either of these two parties set up power plants to end the menace of loadshedding? Or constructed motorways?” he asked.

“In order to uphold the sanctity of the vote, the public must support me,” he said. Nawaz lamented the fact that he was dismissed for not receiving a salary from his son. He asked PML-N workers whether or not such a similar incident had ever occurred anywhere in the world.

“Imagine if I had received the salary, what would have happened then?” he asked. He raised slogans of “Vote Ko Izzat Do” (Respect the vote) with party workers and told them to chant loudly so that those who disqualified him would be able to listen.

He said that if his party came in power once again after holding of general elections 2018, he would provide homes to poor people. “We will launch a mega project of provision of constructed houses.

He said that people of Bahawalpur have right to get facility of Metro Bus. “I will ask Punjab Chief Minister, Shahbaz Sharif to launch project of Metro Bus for Bahawalpur.

He said that he have been working for a bright future of youth. “I will continue working for bright future and development of youth,” he said.

He stressed the need that every segment of the society should have access to swift justice. “People will be provided justice without any hurdle. He said that as prime minister of Pakistan, he steered the country out of crises. “The country had faced several challenges and crises but as prime minister of Pakistan, I

introduced dynamic policies and strategies that steered it out of crises and put it on track of development,” he said.

He said that credit went to the PML-N government for resolving long-standing issue of power load shedding. “Five years ago, the country had faced worst load shedding, adding that but now, load shedding had been ended due to dynamic policies and projects implemented by the PML-N government.