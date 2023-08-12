Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo Nawaz Sharif returned to London on Thursday after concluding his tour of Europe.

Nawaz Sharif had left London for Dubai on June 24 where he held important meetings with top leadership of his party. Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari also held meeting with Nawaz Sharif in Dubai.

The PML-N leader left for Italy from Dubai on July 28. He also visited Switzerland and Germany after completing his visit to Italy.

According to sources, Nawaz Sharif is expected to meet several political figures at his London residence in the next few days.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif along with other top PML-N leaders will also travel to London to meet Nawaz Sharif. Sources also informed that Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan next month.