Nawaz returns to Lahore after announcing movement for rule of law

LAHORE : Former premier Mian Nawaz Sharif arrived in Lahore Sunday morning with his daughter, Maryam Nawaz.. On Dec 5, the two had departed for London to see Kulsoom Nawaz, the former prime minister’s wife, who has been undergoing treatment for cancer in the British capital for some time.

They arrived at the Lahore airport and departed for their residence Jati Umra and were warmly received by the party members.

Addressing media in London before his departure for Pakistan on Saturday, Nawaz had announced that he would spearhead a fully-fledged movement for the rule of law and Constitution in the country.

He said that the top court’s verdict in petitions against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and secretary general Jahangir Tareen proved partisanship in justice served by the top court.

Nawaz Sharif is expected to appear before the accountability court in Islamabad on 19th December, 2017.

