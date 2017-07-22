Nawaz resolves to accept apex court judgement

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The high-level meeting of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leaders after the Supreme Court reserved its judgment in the Panama Papers case ended with a firm resolve to accept the verdict even if it is unfavourable.

According to sources, it was also decided during the meeting that the party will utilise all legal and constitutional options available if the verdict goes against the premier.

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with federal ministers, advisers and the legal team representing the Sharif family in the Panama Papers case.

The meeting reviewed the situation following developments in the Supreme Court. According to sources, the legal team briefed the prime minister on the Panama Papers case.

Sources revealed that Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan was not present in the meeting. The minister was reportedly present in the Punjab House where he is dealing with ‘routine official work’.

Reports had surfaced earlier that Nisar, a senior PML-N figure, was displeased with the way the Panama Papers case was handled by the premier on ‘advice of certain ministers’.

Reserving its judgement, the three member bench hearing the Panama Papers case observed that matters pertaining to the PM’s disqualification would be evaluated and the apex court would not back down from its decision. During Friday’s hearing, the bench also directed for the confidential Volume X of the JIT report to be made available to the premier’s counsel, Khawaja Harris. The judges remarked that they want to keep everything transparent.

The bench observed that it will operate strictly within the remits of the law and not trample anyone’s individual rights. Meanwhile, Chief of Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Mahmood Khan Achakzai on Friday called on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Achakzai met Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at Prime Minister’s House.

During the meeting, they discussed overall political situation of the country and centre-funded development projects of Balochistan. Sources said that they also discussed Panamagate issue and the case proceedings in the Supreme Court.

It is to be mentioned here that PkMAP is an ally of PML-N in Balochiostan and the centre. Achakzai has openly supported the PML-N and Nawaz Sharif over Panama leaks issue and opposition calls for the Prime Minister to resign over the JIT report.