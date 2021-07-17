Nawaz removed from power through conspiracy: Maryam

Our Correspondent Bhimber

Pakistan Muslim League-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Fridayalleged that former premier Nawaz Sharif was removed from power through a conspiracy.

Addressing an election rally in Bhimber area of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, she claimed that the false cases were registered against Nawaz Sharif for removing him from

premiership. “Nawaz Sharif is in London but they have to steal the election for defeating him in the election. These people lost even by staying on a same page,” she added.

“I am a daughter of this soil who loves the armed forces of Pakistan. Some people did unfair to us with cruelty; however, I have left this matter to Allah Almighty,” Maryam maintained.

She said that Nawaz Sharif removed the darkness of load-shedding from the country adding that today people have no electricity but received huge amounts in bills.

He said that the prices are being increased regularly due to Imran Khan’s incompetence and corruption.

“Prices of sugar, ghee and flour have also gone up at utility stores,” she added.