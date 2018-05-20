Nawaz remarks on Mumbai attacks hurt nation: Pervaiz Ashraf

LAHORE : Former prime minister and senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has criticized the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for his recent controversial remarks on 2008 Mumbai attacks and termed it anti-Pakistan remarks.

While talking to news men in provincial capital, Lahore Saturday, Pervaiz Ashraf said that Nawaz Sharif’s remarks on 2008 Mumbai attacks are not befitting of a former premier.

He added that Nawaz’s remarks will only benefit Indian cause in the case and said that how can a three times prime minister use such words against the country interest.

Former premier added that Nawaz’s remarks hurt the sentiments of the Pakistani nation and the remarks are totally anti-Pakistan and therefore he should withdraw it.

During the interview with Dawn newspaper, Nawaz had said, “Militant organizations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial?”