Nawaz rejects probe process led by JIT, Imran

Reiterates resolve not to tender resignation

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Coming hard on the members of the Joint Interrogation Team (JIT) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Thursday declared in categorical tone he was not going to accept the accountability process, what he said was being led by the JIT and Imran Khan.

“Don’t test my passions any longer as I hold my dignity dearest to me. This “drama” must end now as my family is cleared of the corruption”, Nawaz warned while addressing the inaugural ceremony of Lowari Tunnel Project at the converge of Upper Dir and Chitral.

Nawaz Sharif rapped the members of JIT saying that they were posing as if they were “Sadiq” and “Amin” just like angels. The premier said his family was not being held accountable rather it was being victimized . “Nawaz Sharif, who is steering the country out of darkness and put it on the path of progress is being held accountable”. He lamented and alleged that JIT led probe was not accountability but victimization.

Condemning the opposition parties Nawaz said we never bowed before the temptation and riots nor would we accede to their demand of resignation as the people who staged sit-ins had already dug up graves for democracy”. The nation, he claimed, has already rejected those who staged sit-ins and they are destined to meet the same fate in 2018 general elections.

“I want to make clear to the JIT, the PTI and other politicians that no one will accept accountability from you. This is not accountability but victimization. I can guarantee no one in Pakistan will accept this”. He insisted adding they wake up every morning and renew their demand of my resignation. “They must be ashamed of themselves”. Nawaz said.

The Prime Minister, who aimed his guns mostly on PTI and Imran Khan, said that those who chanted “Naya Pakistan” delivered nothing and added that let alone Naya Pakistan, they could not even make “Naya Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and remained busy only in sit-ins adding it was his government at the centre that was undertaking development projects in the province.

“The circus of sit-ins was started as soon as we came to power”. He said adding those who had promised the people a Naya Pakistan had made a mockery of the country for four months in 2014. “They attacked the PTV building, PM House and Parliament but we didn’t bow down in front of those fomenting unrest and chaos and will never do.” He said referring to PTI and Pakistan Awami Tehreek sit-ins.

The premier thanked God for helping him in fulfilling his promise to the people in the form of the completion of the tunnel. Nawaz said that there was lots of work yet to be done in Chitral.

Prime Minister Nawaz vowed to bring Chitral at par with Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. “All these years Chitral was cut off from the rest of Pakistan. Now it will take only two hours to reach Chitral from Dir,” he said.

Lowari Tunnel, a project connecting Dir with Chitral, is aimed at enhancing economic growth and employment opportunities in the region. Lowari Tunnel, which includes two tunnels (8.5 kilometers and 1.9 kilometers), access roads and 12 bridges (35km), is located on Nowshera-Mardan-Malakand-Chakdara-Chitral National Highway (N-45).

Earlier the Prime Minister air dashed to Upper Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Thursday afternoon to inaugurate the tunnel. He was accompanied by KP Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, adviser Amir Muqam, PML-N leader Pir Sabir Shah and aviation adviser Mehtab Abbasi and other leaguers.