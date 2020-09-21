Nawaz refuses to receive arrest warrants

London

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has refused to receive his arrest warrants from the Pakistan High Commission in London, sources said.

An official of the high commission went to serve the arrest warrants sent by the government on Mr Sharif at his London residence but no one received them, the sources added. Later, the high commission sent him copies of the warrants through email, they said. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had directed the foreign secretary to ensure production of ex-PM before the court on September 22. –INP