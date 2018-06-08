Nawaz real owner of London flats: NAB

Islamabad

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar on Thursday said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is the real owner of London flats.

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir resumed the hearing of the Avenfield reference against Sharif family during which Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were present.

NAB prosecutor claimed that Nawaz Sharif is real owner of London flats but ownership was kept hidden, as there was no record of transfer of bearer shares from Qatari Prince Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani to Hussain Nawaz.

Judge Muhammad Bashir hushed Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Nawaz Sharif who were talking in the court room. The judge directed them to go outside the court room if they had to discuss anything.

Nawaz Sharif criticized the court and asked as to where parliament stood today and where were the other three pillars of state.He also reacted to the verdict of the nomination papers case announced by the Supreme Court.

During the hearing, Nawaz Sharif was also inquired about alleged misuse of powers regarding a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal project but he avoided to reply.

On Wednesday NAB court had approved an investigation against Nawaz Sharif and former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who then had performed as petroleum minister, for granting a 15-year contract of LNG terminal to a company of their liking in violation of rules which caused national exchequer a loss of billions of rupees.—INP