Nawaz reaches Murree, cancels all meetings

ISLAMABAD : Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday reached Murree after cancelling all of his scheduled meetings at Punjab House Islamabad.

According to sources the former prime minister had to meet a delegation of lawyers and PML-N activists but he left Punjab house without meeting them.

Before leaving for Murree, the party activists gathered at the Punjab House and raised slogans in favour of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

The PML-N leader along with his daughter later left for the Murree by road.

